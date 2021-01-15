Helena man accused of using stolen credit card

On Nov. 30, law enforcement was contacted regarding the burglary of a business. The victim told law enforcement that she was checking a credit card account and noticed multiple unauthorized charges. The unauthorized purchases totaled more than $1,000.

An investigation led to police discovering that the card had been stolen while the building was being cleaned. Video footage from the locations the card was used showed the defendant and his girlfriend, who was the daughter of someone contracted to clean the store, using the stolen card.