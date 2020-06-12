Helena man accused of trying to hide marijuana from police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 30-year-old Helena man who was arrested on multiple warrants is accused of trying to hide marijuana from the police.

Levi Nelson Carrillo was charged with felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

On May 26, Helena Police Department officers responded for a welfare check on a possibly suicidal male. Officers arrived on the property and found Carrillo inside a camper trailer.

Dispatch advised that Carrillo had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

After removing the defendant from the back of a patrol car, an officer noted a leafy substance consistent with marijuana scattered across the back seat. Detention staff located a torn plastic bag with a small amount of marijuana inside.

The defendant allegedly admitted to attempting to discard the marijuana to avoid criminal charges.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.