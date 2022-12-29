Helena man accused of trespassing and meth possession

A 52-year-old man from Helena is being charged with a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to property and obstructing a peace officer.

On Sunday, an officer was dispatched to the 500 block of North Last Chance Gulch for a report of a man, Mark Tillman Dayman, allegedly trespassing.

Law enforcement advised Dayman that he was trespassed from the property earlier in the day. Court records say he was told to place his hands behind his back but refused, which hindered law enforcement’s ability to take him into custody.

During the arrest, a small baggie containing a white crystalline substance that tested presumptive positive for meth fell from Dayman’s pocket, the documents say.

Dayman was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center Sunday.