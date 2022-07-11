Helena man accused of trespassing and ingesting drugs

A 37-year-old Helena man is accused of breaking into a private residence and ingesting drugs.

Jacob Taylor is charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal trespass to property, according to a complaint filed June 1 in Justice Court of Helena.

On Oct. 30, 2020, deputies responded to a report of a trespass on private property. The woman who owned the residence told authorities that she had already informed Taylor that he was not allowed on her property.

Taylor was standing on the front porch of the residence when deputies arrived. He was detained, and authorities entered the house. There was a used syringe lying on a mattress and a glass bong nearby, officials said.

A deputy tested the syringe and bong, and both were presumptive positive for methamphetamine, according to an arrest affidavit filed on May 24.

The deputy informed Taylor of his Miranda Rights. Taylor admitted to using the bong and taking dangerous drugs, officials said.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.