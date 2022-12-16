Helena man accused of throwing metal pipe at woman

A 50-year-old Helena man was charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order after being accused of throwing a metal pipe at a woman.

An officer received a report of a domestic disturbance on Sanders Street on Wednesday.

According to charging documents, the woman advised that she had gone to Joseph Daniel Sicotte’s residence on Tuesday. A dispatcher stated that there was a valid no-contact order in place with the woman as the petitioner and Sicotte as the respondent.

The woman stated that she and Sicotte got into an argument and that he threw a metal pipe fitting at her face. She had a visible injury to her face.

Sicotte was arrested but was no longer on the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center’s inmate roster as of Friday.