Helena man accused of throwing metal pipe at woman

A 50-year-old Helena man was charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order after being accused of throwing a metal pipe at a woman.
An officer received a report of a domestic disturbance on Sanders Street on Wednesday.
According to charging documents, the woman advised that she had gone to Joseph Daniel Sicotte’s residence on Tuesday. A dispatcher stated that there was a valid no-contact order in place with the woman as the petitioner and Sicotte as the respondent.
The woman stated that she and Sicotte got into an argument and that he threw a metal pipe fitting at her face. She had a visible injury to her face.
Sicotte was arrested but was no longer on the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center’s inmate roster as of Friday.
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
