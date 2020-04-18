Helena man accused of threatening woman's life

A 30-year-old Helena man reportedly dealing with mental health issues and drug addiction was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a woman.

The Lewis and Clark County Dispatch Center received a 911 call at around 9 p.m. on March 29. The dispatcher could hear faint yelling in the background. A woman asked for police to meet her at a business on the 600 block of Euclid Avenue.

The woman told officers that while stopped at a red light, Levi Nelson Carillo exited the vehicle the two were in, climbed onto the hood, struck the windshield and demanded she give him a cigarette or he would "kill her family," according to the arresting officer's affidavit.

The woman told officers she was aware of Carillo's mental condition and believed his threats to be credible.

Carillo was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, where detention officers found a small amount of marijuana in his possession. He has been charged with one felony count of intimidation and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

All charge are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

