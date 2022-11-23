Helena man accused of threatening woman with gun

A 38-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony intimidation and felony assault with a weapon after being accused of threatening a woman with a gun during an argument.

On Nov. 17, officers responded to a report of a man threatening a woman with a gun.

Officers met with the woman, who had an injury on her wrist requiring medical attention. She told the officers that she and Adam Russell Freeman were having an argument in Freeman’s vehicle. During the argument, Freeman allegedly had a gun in his lap.

Court reports say the argument escalated, and Freeman threatened to shoot the woman and her dog if she didn’t stop arguing.

The documents say she ran away from Freeman, but Freeman followed her while brandishing the gun. The records say she used her arm to push the gun away at one point, injuring her wrist.

The woman locked herself in her residence until Freeman left the area, court documents say. She told authorities she believed the gun was real because she saw Freeman loading it earlier.

Freeman was located and interviewed by law enforcement. He denied any altercation between the woman and him ever took place. He also denied threatening the woman’s dog or getting out of the vehicle to follow the woman. He told authorities that the woman hurt her wrist punching his headlight in an attempt to break it.

Freeman denied possessing a firearm. A firearm has not yet been located in the investigation. Once he was told he was under arrest, Freeman told authorities the woman hit him in the face.

Freeman was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.