Helena man accused of threatening woman, endangering child

A 38-year-old Helena man is accused of threatening a woman and endangering a child.

Andy Lee Groff is charged with two felony counts of criminal endangerment and a misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault (second offense).

On Oct. 24, a sheriff's deputy was flagged down by a passing motorist near the intersection of Custer Avenue and Sanders Street. After the officer followed the motorist into a parking lot, the driver quickly exited her vehicle and approached the deputy. The victim was reportedly crying and asking for help.

The victim told the deputy her ex-husband, the defendant, was being "extremely aggressive" and had jerked the steering wheel while she was driving on at least three separate occasions. Court documents state the road conditions were poor with roads covered in snow and ice. The victim told the deputy the defendant said he was going to "put her in a coma" as he punched the ceiling of the vehicle multiple times.

The victim also stated the defendant threatened to take their child, who was in the back seat.