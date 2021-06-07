Helena man accused of threatening violence

A 24-year-old Helena man has been accused of threatening violence against several people to cover up his involvement in a vehicle crash.

Derik Leslie Miller is charged with a single count of felony intimidation.

On June 4, a Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy took a report of a stolen vehicle near the Tumbleweed Trailhead in Lewis and Clark County. The caller had reported that his vehicle was missing when he returned from a hike and said he searched for it for a few hours before reporting it as stolen, which law enforcement determined to be false.

The same vehicle was reported to be involved in a crash 10 to 15 minutes before it was reported as stolen. The driver of the vehicle, who had left the scene of the crash, matched Miller's description.

Miller later acknowledged that he was driving the vehicle, but he said he did not steal it. Miller also had a suspended driver's license and a warrant out for his arrest.

During a follow-up interview with the person who reported the vehicle as stolen, he and several witnesses said Miller had threatened them with physical violence if they did not falsely report the vehicle as stolen. They also said they had seen the defendant be violent in the past and said they were afraid.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

