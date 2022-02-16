Helena man accused of threatening to blow up cathedral

A 46-year-old Helena man was arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up the Cathedral of St. Helena.

Jason Donald Grundhauser is charged with felony intimidation and misdemeanor making false reports to law enforcement.

On Feb. 13, law enforcement responded to the area of North Warren Street and 11th Avenue after the defendant had allegedly called dispatch and made statements that the Cathedral of St. Helena was going to blow up if they "don't hurry up."

The defendant allegedly called 911 and made an expletive-ridden statement that he would blow up the cathedral if they didn't treat him with respect. Court documents state he made statements that someone was planting a bomb at the cathedral.

Court documents state the defendant "knowingly reported a threat or false report of an explosion when making the above statements to police dispatch."

