Helena man accused of threatening shooting at casino

A 38-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to carry out a shooting at a local casino.

Casey Jay Curley is charged with felony assault with a weapon and felony intimidation.

The incident occurred on May 22, when five officers were dispatched to a Helena casino to assist with the removal of the defendant from the premises. The defendant was reportedly intoxicated and refusing to leave. However, he left prior to police arrival and was found in a nearby neighborhood.

A casino employee said the defendant started acting "weird" after several drinks and was making others uncomfortable. The manager came out and told the defendant he was cut off.

At this point the defendant allegedly became very angry and started saying he had a gun and had killed people. A witness claimed the defendant said he had a gun in his possession and had "no problem shooting up this place."

Court documents state the manager appeared shaken by the incident, but he did not see a a gun during the entire incident. However, the defendant reportedly kept reaching into his sweatshirt pocket.