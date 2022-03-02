Helena man accused of threatening partner with a knife

A 46-year-old Helena man has been charged with several crimes after allegedly threatening his partner with a knife.

John William Mcclaflin is charged with felony assault with a weapon, felony partner or family member assault (third offense) and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first and second offenses).

On Feb. 26, law enforcement was contacted about a possible domestic disturbance in progress. Dispatchers advised responding deputies to be cautious of the male involved, identified as the defendant. A responding deputy was aware of multiple recent domestic incidents with the involved parties and that there was a no-contact order in place between the victim and defendant.

The deputy made contact with the defendant, who started screaming for the deputy to not come closer. The defendant threatened to stab himself with a knife. The deputy was able to calm the defendant by stating he needed mental health help.

The victim showed the deputy bruises on her body where she had allegedly been jabbed by the closed folding knife. The defendant allegedly threatened to stab the victim. The victim alleged that she was also thrown into a fence.

Based on the evidence of injury and totality of the circumstances, the deputy arrested the defendant.

