Helena man accused of threatening neighbor with a gun

A 79-year-old Helena man is accused of threatening his neighbor with a gun over an easement issue.

Charles Henry Sprague is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On July 13, law enforcement responded to the area of Browns Gulch Road for reports of an altercation. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, Sprague, had approached him at the easement of the road with a firearm in his hand.

The victim told deputies that the defendant was yelling "I'm going to blow you and your truck away." The victim was reportedly worried the defendant would shoot him, stating that Sprague "made it very clear that's what he intended to do."

The victim took photos and had a dash camera recording the incident.

Photos of the incident showed the defendant standing on the edge of the road with a silver object, possibly a revolver, in his hand. The victim told deputies there is an ongoing easement issue between him and the defendant that is currently being adjudicated in district court.

Sprague told deputies he went to confront the victim about having a tractor on the road. He said he had a firearm in his hand because he "didn't know who was down there initially." He also acknowledged that he called the victim names.