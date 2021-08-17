Helena man accused of threatening man with gun

A 27-year-old Helena man has been accused of threatening another man with a gun.
Tanner Wayne Baker-Gong is charged with felony assault with a weapon following the incident.
On July 7, a Helena Police Department officer was advised of a complainant who wanted to speak with an officer after being threatened with a gun. An officer contacted the victim, who advised that earlier that day, he had been walking down a street in Helena when he observed a black 2007 Saturn driving down the street. The vehicle then stopped, turned around and drove up to him.
The victim said he recognized the defendant as Tanner Baker-Gong. According to the victim, the defendant was "talking smack" to him, and showed him a roll of what the defendant described as "$5,000" and pulled a gun on him. The victim said the gun was a black semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine and green floor plate. The victim asked why the defendant was threatening him with a gun when he was talking to him "like a man."
Court documents state the defendant told the victim that he "didn't know what he was about" and pointed the gun at him again. The victim said the defendant pointed the gun at him for several seconds. The victim reportedly told the defendant to not do this around his daughter, to which the defendant replied "that's why they're not in the vehicle." The victim said the defendant then shook his head and drove off.
The victim told officers that he was worried the defendant would shoot him and had made him fearful of walking around town. The victim also showed the officers threatening text messages sent to him, which contained swearing and racial slurs. They also threatened the life of the victim, according to court documents.
Later that night, officers located the defendant, who was in possession of a backpack at the time. The defendant said there was a handgun in the backpack and that he was carrying about $5,000 on him in $100 denominations. The defendant admitted he had seen the victim earlier that day, and said they had argued.
The defendant told an officer that he had a gun in the vehicle and that he had a large wad of cash because he was "grabbing money to buy scratch-off lottery tickets." He denied raising the gun or pointing it at the defendant. However, he admitted to having the gun in the exact place the victim described it as coming from.
The defendant declined a search of his backpack, which was seized pending a warrant.
