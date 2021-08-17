Helena man accused of threatening man with gun

A 27-year-old Helena man has been accused of threatening another man with a gun.

Tanner Wayne Baker-Gong is charged with felony assault with a weapon following the incident.

On July 7, a Helena Police Department officer was advised of a complainant who wanted to speak with an officer after being threatened with a gun. An officer contacted the victim, who advised that earlier that day, he had been walking down a street in Helena when he observed a black 2007 Saturn driving down the street. The vehicle then stopped, turned around and drove up to him.

The victim said he recognized the defendant as Tanner Baker-Gong. According to the victim, the defendant was "talking smack" to him, and showed him a roll of what the defendant described as "$5,000" and pulled a gun on him. The victim said the gun was a black semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine and green floor plate. The victim asked why the defendant was threatening him with a gun when he was talking to him "like a man."