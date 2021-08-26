Helena man accused of threatening family member

On Aug. 20, law enforcement was dispatched to the intersection of Washington Street and Missoula Avenue for a report of three people fighting. The complainant described a male wearing all black and a female wearing a hot pink sweater.

The victim said the defendant threatened to beat her if she did not get out of the car. The victim also said defendant got into the vehicle and "tried grabbing for her," and that she feared the defendant was going to assault her based on prior acts of violence.