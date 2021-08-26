 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena man accused of threatening family member
0 comments

Helena man accused of threatening family member

Gregory Lamont Anderson

Gregory Lamont Anderson

A 28-year-old Helena man has been accused of threatening a family member.

Gregory Lamont Anderson is charged with felony partner or family member assault (third or subsequent offense, reasonable apprehension).

On Aug. 20, law enforcement was dispatched to the intersection of Washington Street and Missoula Avenue for a report of three people fighting. The complainant described a male wearing all black and a female wearing a hot pink sweater. 

Upon arriving at the scene, a Helena Police Department officer recognized the victim and the defendant from a previous interaction.

The victim said the defendant threatened to beat her if she did not get out of the car. The victim also said defendant got into the vehicle and "tried grabbing for her," and that she feared the defendant was going to assault her based on prior acts of violence.

The defendant has two prior convictions for PFMA.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News