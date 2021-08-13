Helena man accused of threat with pole

A 55-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of threatening another person with a pole.

James R. Tuschoff is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On Aug. 8, law enforcement was dispatched to Last Chance Gulch for reports of a victim of an assault. The victim said two days prior that he was outside his residence when the defendant confronted him and began verbally assaulting him.

The victim said the defendant retrieved a "hard pole" and threatened to kill him with it. The victim said he was scared.

The defendant reportedly admitted to confronting and threatening the victim.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

