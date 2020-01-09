Angel Vega

A 45-year-old Helena man has been charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon.

A Helena police officer met with the victim, a female family member, who claimed Angel Vega pulled "a large knife" on her during an argument and made "threatening statements directed at her," according to the arresting officer's affidavit.

The officer later located Vega, who admitted to holding a knife during the verbal altercation.

Vega was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

