Helena man accused of threat with knife

James Howe, 32, of Helena, is being charged with two felony counts of partner or family member assault and one felony count of assault with a weapon.

Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Prospect Avenue for a report of possible family disturbance.

One of the victims told authorities Howe was “acting crazy," got in her face, yelled, and spit on her. She said she feared Howe would cause serious bodily harm and possibly “kill her in her sleep,” according to the affidavit filed on Wednesday in Justice Court of Helena.

The victim said Howe grabbed a knife and told her that she was going to kill herself and he was going to jail, the affidavit says. She interpreted this to mean that Howe was going to kill her and then himself.

Another victim said Howe raised his fist as if he was going to punch her. She also believed Howe was going to cause her bodily harm.

Howe’s criminal history shows three prior convictions for PFMA. He was booked into the Lewis and Clark Detention Center on Tuesday.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.