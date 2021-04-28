Helena man accused of strangulation

A 45-year-old Helena man is accused of strangling a woman.

Joshua Allen Breezley is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and felony partner or family member assault (third or subsequent offense).

On April 24, law enforcement responded to the 500 block of Last Chance Gulch for a possible domestic and medical incident after a can of bear spray was discharged. Upon arriving at the scene, officers met with the defendant and and the woman.

Court documents state the defendant placed a pillow over the woman's face, restricting her airflow. She told officers she thought she was going to die.

The woman was treated by medical staff for exposure to bear spray. She told officers the defendant had sprayed her in the face.

The defendant had two prior convictions for PFMA.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.