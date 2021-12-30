Helena man accused of strangulation and assault

A 43-year-old Helena man is accused of multiple felonies including strangulation of a partner or family member.

Anthony John Steber is also charged with two counts of felony partner or family member assault, misdemeanor partner or family member assault, misdemeanor violation of an order of protection and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

On Dec. 24, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of Fiesta Court for reports of a male choking a female in the back of a car. The defendant and a female identified as victim 1 left the area while officers were en route. Victim 1 later told a deputy the defendant assaulted her and bit her nose, and the deputy observed injuries consistent with bite marks on her nose.

A second victim told deputies she heard honking and screaming in the driveway, and when she went outside she saw the defendant in a physical altercation with the first victim.

The second victim said she saw the defendant grabbing the first victim. Victim 2 said she inserted herself between the two, and the defendant allegedly grabbed her around the neck and strangled her. Victim 2 said the defendant attempted to "throw" her to the ground.

The deputy then spoke with a male, identified as victim 3, who said he tried to get the defendant away from victim 1 and was punched in the face for it. Court documents state victim 3 did not have visible injuries.

As the deputy went to exit the residence, he observed the defendant walking up the driveway. The deputy asked the defendant about the altercation and the defendant said there was a verbal argument, but nothing physical. However, court documents state the defendant admitted to being in a physical altercation with victim 2. He denied punching victim 3.

After being advised he was under arrest, the defendant allegedly cursed and ran from the area. However, the defendant was quickly captured by the deputy.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.