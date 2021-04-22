Helena man accused of strangling woman

A 49-year-old Helena man is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman.

William Arthur Leitzke is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (second offense).

On April 18, law enforcement responded to Beechnut Street in East Helena for reports of a domestic dispute resulting in injury.

Court documents state the defendant was intoxicated and placed in investigative detention. When questioned, he refused to provide answers, saying he pleaded the fifth and that he was "guilty no matter what happens."

After being transported to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, the defendant asked to speak with the deputy again and admitted to a physical altercation.

The deputy later spoke to the victim as she was treated at St. Peter's Health. The victim said the man punched her in the head and face multiple times before shattering her phone and strangling her. He is also accused of throwing a ceramic soap dispenser that shattered and lacerated the victim's hand.

The defendant had a previous domestic assault conviction in 2012.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.