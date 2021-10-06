Helena man accused of strangling woman, assaulting police

A 30-year-old Helena man has been accused of strangling a woman and assaulting police.

Devon Ranee Waters is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member, misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense), misdemeanor assault with a bodily fluid, two counts of felony assaulting an officer, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

On Oct. 2, law enforcement was dispatched to the 1000 block of Trails End Road regarding a domestic dispute.

The victim told a deputy that the defendant had been living with the family for approximately two months. She said the defendant came home upset and started yelling at her. The defendant allegedly started slapping her and grabbed her by her hair. The defendant allegedly drug her out of her chair by her hair and started punching her in the back of the head and neck. The deputy observed injuries consistent with the victim's statement.

The victim also told the deputy that the defendant strangled her by grabbing her throat with a single hand. This impeded her normal breathing.