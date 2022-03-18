Helena man accused of strangling partner

A 27-year-old Helena man has been charged after allegedly strangling his partner.

Morgan Lee Anders is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member.

On March 8, Law enforcement responded to North California Street for reports of a physical domestic in progress. The woman reported she had been assaulted by her domestic partner, the defendant. She disclosed that Anders had wrapped his hands around her neck.

Anders reportedly admitted to becoming upset when the victim tried to damage his property and, as a result, pushed her into a wall.

The defendant has no prior PFMA convictions, authorities said.

