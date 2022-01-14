Helena man accused of strangling partner

Kaden James Routzahn, 23, of Helena, is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member.

On Dec. 17, law enforcement responded to Broadwater Circle after a caller reported hearing screaming and someone possibly being assaulted.

Court documents state the victim was visibly upset and told officers she was afraid she was going to die. The defendant is accused of strangling her after looking through her phone.

The defendant had reportedly stayed the night and left the residence before law enforcement arrived.

