Helena man accused of strangling partner

A 37-year-old Helena man has been accused of strangling his partner.

Shylo William Harris is charged with two counts of felony strangulation of a partner or family member and two counts of felony partner or family member assault (third or subsequent offense).

On Oct. 10, Helena Police Department officers responded to North Oregon Street for reports of a domestic disturbance. The complainant said a female had been thrown down the stairs.

The victim reported the defendant pushed her to the ground, strangled her with his hand, hit her in the face and kicked her in the head, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

The defendant reported that he "carried" the woman up and down the stairs and denied assaulting her.

The victim also said the defendant had strangled her and struck her in the leg with a phone charger a few days earlier. She had injuries that matched her story.

The defendant is on probation, and Probation and Parole requested that he be charged with a probation violation.

