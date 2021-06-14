Helena man accused of strangling partner

A 46-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of strangling his partner.

Joshua Allen Breezley is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member, felony assault with a weapon, misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense) and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.

On June 7, law enforcement was dispatched for reports of a domestic disturbance. The victim had called 911 while weeping and stated that a male, the defendant, was going to kill her, according to court documents.

A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the residence and spoke with the victim. The victim told the deputy there was a no-contact order between her and Breezley, and that the defendant was in her residence about an hour before she called 911.

The victim told the deputy the defendant had become angry with her. He allegedly pinned her against a wall, punched her in the head and placed his arm on her throat, restricting her ability to breathe and scream.

The victim reportedly believed the defendant was going to kill her. She said the defendant told her he would be willing to "do the time" for murdering her. According to the victim, the defendant was "psychotic."