Helena man accused of strangling partner

A 42-year-old Helena man is accused of assaulting and strangling a former intimate partner.

A woman told a Helena police officer on March 20 that Joshua Eric Morris physically assaulted her earlier that day, according to the officer's affidavit.

The woman said Morris had choked her, and the officer reported she had visible injuries on her neck and under her jaw consistent with strangulation.

"I observed multiple injuries to the victim consistent with being assaulted," the officer stated in the affidavit.

A review of Morris' criminal history revealed one prior partner or family member assault conviction.

The officer made contact with Morris later that day, and he denied having assaulted the woman but admitted to having an argument with her.

Morris was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member and one misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

