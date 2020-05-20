Helena man accused of strangling partner

A 48-year-old Helena man is accused of strangling and hitting his partner.

James Dean Cutshall is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and a misdemeanor partner or family member assault (second offense).

The incident occurred on April 28 when Cutshall and his partner were returning home from drinking at a friend's house. The victim told authorities that an argument broke out in the car, which turned into a physical altercation.

The victim said Cutshall strangled her with his bare hands and punched her two or three times in the side of the face. This led to difficulties breathing and abrasions on the right side of her face.

Authorities determined the victim's injuries were consistent with her statement.

