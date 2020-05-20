You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Helena man accused of strangling partner
0 comments

Helena man accused of strangling partner

James Dean Cutshall

James Cutshall

A 48-year-old Helena man is accused of strangling and hitting his partner.

James Dean Cutshall is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and a misdemeanor partner or family member assault (second offense).

The incident occurred on April 28 when Cutshall and his partner were returning home from drinking at a friend's house. The victim told authorities that an argument broke out in the car, which turned into a physical altercation.

The victim said Cutshall strangled her with his bare hands and punched her two or three times in the side of the face. This led to difficulties breathing and abrasions on the right side of her face.

Authorities determined the victim's injuries were consistent with her statement.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News