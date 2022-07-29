Helena man accused of strangling partner on camping trip

A 31-year-old East Helena man is being charged with one felony count of partner strangulation and a misdemeanor count of partner assault after an altercation on a camping trip.

On Thursday around 11 p.m., a deputy responded to a report that Chase Farrell was injured and bleeding. Farrell's child started texting 911, which provided GPS coordinates to their location at a campsite near the Beaver Creek Campground in Lincoln.

According to court records, the child told authorities that Farrell had been hit in the head with a metal water bottle by his partner. The partner had since left the campground with her two children.

Farrell had a laceration behind his left ear and dried blood from the injury, the records say.

Farrell said he and his partner had been in an argument that began to escalate when his partner slapped him, pushed him onto the camper bed, and started pulling his hair. He pushed his partner off of him, which led her to falling out of the camper onto their back, he said. Farrell said he was walking away when he was hit with a metal water bottle in the head, which knocked him out for several seconds.

Farrell's partner told deputies he was intoxicated and got upset and began shoving her onto the bed and strangling her. She said she pulled at Farrell’s hair to get him to stop.

The partner's daughter said she saw Farrell strangling her mother and then hit him in the head with a water bottle to get him to stop. Farrell allegedly shoved the child out of the camper onto the ground. Farrell also shoved his partner's head into the dirt, the partner and a child told authorities.

Deputies observed multiple injuries on the partner consistent with her story. The partner stated that during the strangulation she was unable to breathe and feared passing out.

Deputies asked Farrell about the injuries on his partner, and he stated he could not remember how she got them. Farrell told officials that the bruising around his partner's neck may have occurred when he shoved her out of the camper.

Farrell was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Friday.