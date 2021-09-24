Helena man accused of strangling girlfriend

A 43-year-old Helena man is accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend.

Joshua Coleman Antony is charged with two counts of felony strangulation of a partner or family member, misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense) and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (second offense).

On Sept. 16, law enforcement responded to Enterprise Drive for an open 911 call. Dispatch advised a female was yelling "get off me" and "ow."

Officers made contact with two men outside the apartment. One of the men was identified as the defendant, who admitted to slapping the woman. The other man advised he witnessed the defendant hit the woman. The woman said the defendant had punched her multiple times in the face and slammed her head against the wall.

According to the woman, the man had also wrapped his hands around her neck and strangled her until she was unconscious. The woman could not breathe during this incident, according to court documents.

The victim advised she believed the defendant was going to kill her. Injuries on the victim were consistent with her story. She also advised that around two weeks prior the defendant had assaulted her by trying to "gouge out her eyes."