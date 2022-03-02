Helena man accused of strangling family member

A 23-year-old Helena man was arrested on several charges following a domestic disturbance.

Isaac Deshawn Lanius is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and two counts of misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

On Feb. 22, law enforcement responded to Melody Road for reports of a domestic disturbance. A female victim reported that the defendant got into a fight with a male victim at her home. The male victim told the deputy he was in an argument with the defendant and was put into a neck/head restraint. The male victim said the defendant applied pressure to his throat, which caused him to be unable to breathe.

The female victim said she got into the house and locked the door. The defendant was allegedly banging on the door and tried to enter through a window, but the female victim punched punched him.

Court documents say the defendant admitted to strangling the male victim and trying to get into the home.

