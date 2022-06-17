Helena man accused of strangling domestic partner

An 18-year-old Helena man has been charged with a felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member and a misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault, according to court documents.

Helena police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Missoula Avenue on June 15, where a domestic partner of Jacob Walter Hanson said he had grabbed them and covered their mouth and impeded their breathing. There was also visible injury to the person’s nose, officers said.

Hanson denied impeding the person’s ability to breathe and had no prior partner or family member assault violations, according to documents filed in Helena Justice Court.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

