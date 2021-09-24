Helena man accused of strangling brother

A 22-year-old Helena man has been accused of strangling his half-brother.

Michael Thomas Lafloe is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member.

On Sept. 15, law enforcement responded to the 1500 block of Red Alder Loop to meet with a victim for a domestic disturbance report that occurred on Reed Avenue.

The victim said he had been in a verbal argument with the defendant at the residence. When the victim turned to walk away, the defendant allegedly grabbed him from behind and put his arm around his neck, placing the victim's head in the crook of his arm.

Court documents state the defendant applied pressure and took the victim to the ground.

The victim reportedly lost consciousness and struggled to breathe.

A criminal history check showed no prior convictions for partner or family member assault or strangulation.

