Cody Gray, 23, of Helena, has been charged with one felony count of theft, his second offense.
A Walmart employee told Helena police in November that she had discovered numerous empty boxes on the store's shelves. In total, nearly $3,500 of electronics had been stolen from the store.
Security camera footage showed the suspect was dropped off at the Walmart located at 2750 Prospect Ave. at about 11 p.m. on Nov. 6 and proceeded directly to the electronics department. Using a set of keys he had on him, the suspect unlocked multiple display cases, removed the items from their boxes and left the boxes on the shelves.
The suspect then ducked into the restroom for approximately 14 minutes, then returned to the electronics department to steal more items.
The suspect concealed the items in a backpack, then bought a box of doughnuts and a bag of gummy bears before leaving the store.
The employee provided police with serial numbers for some of the stolen items, which included a $350 pair of headphones, three video game consoles valued at around $200 each, and 19 video games valued between $30 and $50 each.
A Helena police detective entered the serial numbers into an online service that tracks the serial numbers of stolen items called LeadsOnline.
By Nov. 15, police were notified some of the stolen items had been pawned by a female whose Facebook status indicated she was in a relationship with Gray.
The detective compared the Facebook photos of Gray with the security camera footage and determined Gray was the perpetrator.
Gray was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
