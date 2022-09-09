Helena man accused of stealing wood panels

A 61-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor theft after he allegedly stole wood panels and painted over their identifying stamps.

On Sept. 1, a deputy was dispatched for a report of tampering with evidence. It was reported that Thomas Charles Byrne had painted over the identifying stamps on stolen waferboards.

The report of the building materials being stolen came in on Aug. 27. The waferboards on the defendant's property matched the waferboards that were missing, said authorities.

The owner of the waferboards provided an invoice for 312 pieces of 19/32 waferboard for a total price of $16,520.40, with each board costing around $52.95. There were 11 new pieces of waferboard on Byrne's property, costing about $582.45 in allegedly stolen materials.

The deputy observed that the waferboards were spread out and a coat of paint had been applied over the stamps on the boards, said officials. Byrne was unable to provide an explanation for the strips of paint on the waferboards.

Byrne was arrested on Sept. 1 and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.