Helena man accused of stealing vehicle

A 23-year-old Helena man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle.

Trey Michael Tarkalson is charged with felony theft and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On Dec. 20, law enforcement was dispatched for reports of a stolen vehicle. The victim advised that he was following his stolen Dodge Ram truck on the interstate heading toward Boulder. The vehicle was valued at over $1,500.

The victim said an unknown male was driving the vehicle. The victim also gave a description that matched the defendant. He advised he lost sight of the vehicle in Boulder.

The vehicle was later located by Boulder Police Department officers and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies. The defendant was found 100 yards away from the vehicle, unconscious and unresponsive.

The defendant was taken to the hospital. He stated he could not remember his name, date of birth or any other personal information. He was identified by a photograph on a warrant for his arrest.

