Helena man accused of stealing vehicle

A 22-year-old Helena man has been accused of stealing a vehicle.

Conrad John Olsway is charged with felony theft (second offense).

On Jan. 6, law enforcement responded to Prospect Avenue to investigate the theft of a vehicle from a parking lot. An officer made contact with the complainant, who was the registered owner of the vehicle that was taken.

The vehicle was valued at over $1,500. A witness identified the defendant as the person who took the vehicle. Due to a prior involvement with the defendant earlier in that day, the officer was aware of Olsway and his current clothing. The defendant was reportedly identified via video surveillance.

The officer later made contact with the defendant, who admitted to taking the vehicle.

