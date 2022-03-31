Helena man accused of stealing vehicle

A 48-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle.

Shawn Theodore Damon is charged with felony theft of property exceeding $5,000 in value.

On March 29, law enforcement received a call from someone who reported that his vehicle had been stolen from South Recreation Road in Wolf Creek. The 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was allegedly stolen from the victim's property and was valued at $8,000.

Later that day, a deputy received a call stating the defendant was involved in a crash involving a different vehicle in the Wolf Creek area. The defendant was reportedly driving a red Chevrolet Cobalt at the time, which was totaled.

Montana Highway Patrol responded to the single-vehicle accident involving the defendant near Wolf Creek. The vehicle had crashed into a concrete barrier on I-15 southbound. This is approximately one mile from where the truck was allegedly stolen. The defendant had already departed the scene prior to MHP's arrival.

After reporting that he needed medical attention, the defendant was located on North Last Chance Gulch in Helena and transported to St. Peter's Health. He said he had "stumbled" all the way from Wolf Creek to Helena, which is about 27 miles in distance.

The victim's pickup was later located on North Montana Avenue. Video footage from a nearby bank shows the defendant arrive and park the victim's truck that morning. The ignition of the vehicle had been punched with a screwdriver and will need to be replaced, according to an arrest affidavit.

