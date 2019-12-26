Gabriel Alvarez

A 20-year-old Helena man has been charged with one felony count of theft in addition to misdemeanor charges of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief and driving a motor vehicle with no valid driver's license.

Helena police officers were dispatched to a Helena hotel on Dec. 18 at about 5 p.m. to remove a suspicious male from the premises. The license plate number was provided to dispatch, and the vehicle was determined to be stolen out of East Helena.

Officers located the vehicle and its sole occupant, Gabriel Alvarez, in the area of the hotel, initiated a traffic stop and placed Alvarez under arrest.

Alavrez admitted to taking the vehicle because he thought it was abandoned.

Alavrez was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

