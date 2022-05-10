Helena man accused of stealing motorcycle

A 23-year-old Helena man is accused of stealing a 2007 Triumph Tiger motorcycle from a parking garage.

Helena police allege Nickolas Lee Pelton stole the motorcycle from the Sixth Avenue parking garage downtown.

While being interviewed by officers April 13, the owner said he had not been riding the motorcycle due to cold weather but knew he had last seen it around April 8.

Helena Parking Commission security footage showed on April 12 at 4:46 a.m., a maroon Dodge pickup truck with temporary tags entered the parking lot.

Two suspects were seen backing the truck up to the motorcycle. Ten minutes later, the truck exited the garage with the motorcycle.

The truck was located April 18 at Super 1 Foods. The owner told the officer Pelton asked him to help move a motorcycle that belonged to him from the parking garage because it was snowing.

The owner of the truck told the officer he had dropped the motorcycle off at Prairie Mobile Village off Wylie Drive.

Pelton was eventually detained in a traffic stop. He denied involvement, but a search of his cellphone revealed photos of the motorcycle and messages to an individual attempting to sell it for $12,000, according to court records.

A search of the Prairie Mobile Village did not turn up the stolen motorcycle.

Pelton has been charged with felony counts of theft and conspiracy to theft. He was charged with another felony theft crime earlier in the week, in which he is alleged to have stolen two laptop computers and a lawnmower battery from a business on April 27.

Pelton was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.