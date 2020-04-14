Helena man accused of stealing from incarcerated father

A 32-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of stealing approximately $29,000 from his incarcerated father.

Helena police allege Nathan Robert King, also known as Nathan Robert Early, was given permission by his father in 2018 to use his father's finances to pay bills, make house payments and care for his father's dog.

Once released from jail in 2019, the victim discovered his son, King, had been withdrawing upwards of $1,000 a day from the bank account. Officers discovered many of the ATM withdrawals were made at Helena-area casinos.

The victim also said King had sold approximately $12,000 worth of his belongings, including tools and camping equipment, and that King had taken his dog to the humane society.

The victim told officers he tried to get his dog back, but was unable to due to the length of time the dog had been with the organization.

Officers were unable to obtain video surveillance from the casinos because the dates in question were too far back. Officers were able to verify King's presence in the gambling establishments at the time the ATM withdrawals were made by referencing the promotional player's club logs.