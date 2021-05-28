Helena man accused of stealing from construction site

A 71-year-old Helena man was arrested after allegedly stealing from a local construction site.

Dennis Barnes McCranie is charged with two counts of felony theft.

On May 24, law enforcement responded to the 1500 block of Essentia Dive for reports of a theft. The complainant, owner of a construction company, reported he had photos of a male on his job site stealing multiple items and materials. A deputy responded to the address and observed photos of the man and his license plate. The deputy was able to confirm the identify of the defendant by comparing the photos to the man's driver's license.

Another deputy had taken a report of a theft from the same victim the day prior. The defendant had allegedly stolen over $5,200 worth of materials from the job site. A list of items taken the night prior were provided to the deputy. The items stolen on the evening of May 23 exceeded $1,600, according to court documents.

In total the defendant is believed to have stolen over $7,000 in materials from the victim.