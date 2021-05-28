Helena man accused of stealing from construction site

A 71-year-old Helena man was arrested after allegedly stealing from a local construction site.
Dennis Barnes McCranie is charged with two counts of felony theft.
On May 24, law enforcement responded to the 1500 block of Essentia Dive for reports of a theft. The complainant, owner of a construction company, reported he had photos of a male on his job site stealing multiple items and materials. A deputy responded to the address and observed photos of the man and his license plate. The deputy was able to confirm the identify of the defendant by comparing the photos to the man's driver's license.
Another deputy had taken a report of a theft from the same victim the day prior. The defendant had allegedly stolen over $5,200 worth of materials from the job site. A list of items taken the night prior were provided to the deputy. The items stolen on the evening of May 23 exceeded $1,600, according to court documents.
In total the defendant is believed to have stolen over $7,000 in materials from the victim.
Deputies responded to the defendant's residence and observed material on the property similar to what had been stolen. The defendant answered the door on crutches, stating he'd blown his knee out a few days prior. The defendant claimed he had been a contractor for 30 years and that was why he had the materials at his residence.
A deputy informed the defendant that he had been caught on surveillance footage and pointed out that he did not require crutches while stealing materials from the job site. The defendant claimed to have dementia and could not remember where he was the night prior. The deputy noted the defendant was still wearing the same sweatshirt and had a pair of overalls on the floor of his living room, which matched the clothing description of the defendant in the photos.
