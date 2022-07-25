Helena man accused of stealing car and gas

A 36-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony counts of theft and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted person, as well as a misdemeanor count of theft, after he was accused of stealing a car and gas.

On July 24, officers responded to a report of a gas theft in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue. The suspect had already fled the scene, according to court reports.

The license plate number provided by an employee was registered to a stolen vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and suspect in a nearby neighborhood.

Ralph Gibson Laverdure admitted to the gas theft and said he had permission to possess the vehicle, said authorities. However, the registered owner confirmed that Laverdure did not have permission to access the vehicle that was valued around $7,000, reported officials.

Laverdure was on probation. Officers requested a search of the vehicle and a hold for a probation violation. A firearm was found in the trunk of the vehicle, and the registered owner of the vehicle told officials the gun didn’t belong to them.

Laverdure is a convicted felon. He was arrested on Sunday and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.