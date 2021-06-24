Helena man accused of stalking

A 44-year-old Helena man has been accused of stalking a local woman.

Jeremy Allen Bunnis has been charged felony stalking (second offense).

On June 17, law enforcement spoke with a woman who reportedly had been stalked by the defendant. She showed law enforcement a text message and voicemail that had been left by the defendant.

The voicemail was sent on June 12 from an unknown number and the text was sent from a known number for the defendant. The victim said she listened to the voicemail, recognized the voice of the defendant, and got a second opinion from her father who indicated the same thought.

Court documents state the text message indicates the defendant knew he should not be communicating with the woman and pleaded for her to not turn him in to law enforcement. The defendant also wrote in the message that he had seen the woman.

The victim expressed concern that the defendant might come to her home, telling the deputy she would be putting cameras up. The victim said she felt like she would be looking over her shoulder wherever she went.

A valid no-contact order between the victim and defendant was confirmed as having been issued by Justice of the Peace Judge Michael Swingley in November of 2019.