Helena man accused of stabbing brother with scissors

A 31-year-old Helena man has been accused of stabbing his brother with a pair of scissors.

Charles Allen Samoray is charged with felony assault with a weapon following the incident.

On July 31, law enforcement responded to the 800 block of North Hoback Street for reports of a physical altercation between two men. The complainant advised that his brother had stabbed him with a pair of scissors during an argument.

According to the victim, Samoray threw him onto a couch before he got the defendant into a headlock. It was then that the defendant allegedly stabbed the victim in the arm with a pair of scissors. Court documents say the two fell to the ground, and the victim called 911.

The victim reportedly tried to block the defendant from leaving, but was unable to do so. The defendant left the residence and was located by law enforcement a short distance away.

Court documents state police observed multiple stab wounds on the back side of the victim's upper arms. A pair of scissors matching the description provided by the victim was recovered from the residence.