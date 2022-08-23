Helena man accused of shooting threat over child support payments

A 61-year-old Helena man is accused of threatening to open fire on the offices of Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services' Child Support Services Division after the agency collected $600 in overdue payments from his account.

According to a CSSD employee, Edwin J. Tuffree visited the Helena office in September and was belligerent and cursing. Tuffree was trespassed from the property at that time, charging documents say.

In October, the office collected without his permission $600 from his bank account to pay his child support obligation. Court documents say he called to demand an appeal hearing, to which he was not entitled.

According to an employee, that's when Tuffree began shouting into the phone. He allegedly threatened to "come down there and shoot the godd*** place up" and said he would "kill them all," at which point the employee ended the call and dialed 911.

In response, the office locked its doors for the rest of the week and began monitoring the building's exterior for his appearance.

Tuffree was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Tuffree has been charged with one felony count of threats and other improper influence in official and political matters.