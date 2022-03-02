Helena man accused of running vehicle off the road

A 20-year-old Helena man has been accused of running a vehicle off the road while under the influence.

Lawson Reiner Walkenhorst is charged with felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor DUI (first offense).

On Feb. 9, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper overheard a report of a silver sedan flashing its headlights at traffic and tailgating. The reporting party advised the silver sedan ran his vehicle off the road. Court documents state that this caused a substantial risk of bodily injury to the reporting party.

The complainant also stated the vehicle came into his lane and almost caused a head-on crash. The complainant said the vehicle went south on Green Meadow. The complainant said the defendant had stopped his vehicle and was urinating.

A deputy arrived on scene and detained the suspect. The trooper, arriving afterwards, observed several empty cans of White Claw alcohol in the vehicle. The defendant showed multiple signs of impairment during a standardized field sobriety test.

