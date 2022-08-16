Helena man accused of robbing WinCo and possessing meth

A 40-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony robbery and felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs after he was detained on suspicion of stealing items from WinCo.

On Aug. 12, Heath Jerrod Peter Johnson was stopped by WinCo's loss prevention staff who allegedly witnessed him filling a box with merchandise, including concealer and batteries, that he didn’t pay for. The total cost of the items was $193.02.

Loss prevention staff advised Johnson he was detained until law enforcement arrived, but Johnson refused to comply. A loss prevention employee tried to detain Johnson in an office, but Johnson allegedly placed his arms around the employee's neck in a choke hold twice. The employee had visible redness to his neck and face from the choke hold, authorities observed.

The employee broke the hold, and Johnson sat on a bench and waited for law enforcement to arrive. Johnson was arrested, and he told law enforcement that he had methamphetamine in his left pants pocket.

Two bags of crystal-like substances were located. When Johnson was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Aug. 12, the detention staff found several small baggies of methamphetamine in Johnson’s wallet, and Johnson confirmed what the substance was.

The methamphetamine was tested with NARTEC quick test, and it tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.

Johnson had one active warrant out for his arrest.