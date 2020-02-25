Helena man accused of robbing business

Helena police allege a 49-year-old man robbed a business on the 3100 block of Dredge Avenue just after midnight on Feb. 16.

According to the arresting officer's affidavit, Andrew Bart Hunt walked into the establishment, told the employee he had a gun in his sweatshirt pocket and demanded money.

The employee then reported the incident to the police, claiming Hunt took approximately $1,005 in $20 and $5 bills and left the establishment.

The officer reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and was able to get a physical description of Hunt.

The officer then called a neighboring business and asked if it had surveillance footage of Hunt passing by during the time of the alleged robbery. The employee said a man matching Hunt's description was currently on the premises.

Officers arrived at the neighboring establishment and made contact with Hunt. He was wearing the same clothing and had approximately $800 in his pocket.

Hunt was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with a felony count of robbery.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.