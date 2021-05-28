Helena man accused of robbery, theft, assault

A 26-year-old Helena man was arrested after allegedly assaulting two people at a casino, stealing a vehicle, fleeing from police and several other crimes.
Wesley James Rhodes is charged with felony robbery, felony theft, felony meth possession, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, misdemeanor fleeing from a peace officer, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor destruction or tampering with a communication device.
On May 13, law enforcement responded to a casino on South Lane Avenue after it was reported that a male was assaulting a female. Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies made contact with two separate victims and multiple witnesses at the scene.
The first victim told police that she had been assaulted by the defendant after she confronted him about a possible theft. Her car keys had allegedly been stolen and she told the defendant she was going to contact law enforcement.
The defendant then allegedly knocked victim one's phone out of her hand and punched her in the face before taking her phone and leaving. Victim one reportedly followed the defendant outside, where a struggle ensued. A second victim tried to intervene and was allegedly punched in the side of the head. The defendant then allegedly pulled victim two's hair, causing significant pain.
Court documents state that victim one was able to get her phone back from the defendant after a prolonged struggle outside of the casino. She reportedly had considerable swelling on her face, consistent with her story. After seeking medical care, it was reported that the first victim's nose had been broken.
Several witnesses in the business verified the victims' stories. Victim one was able to obtain the license plate of the vehicle the defendant left in. Police contacted the registered owner, who was able to assist in identifying the defendant.
Approximately one week later, both victims one and two located social media accounts belonging to the defendant. They were also able to identify him in a photo lineup.
The defendant wasn't be apprehended until May 21, following another incident.
On that day, deputies received a complaint from a Prospect Avenue business that the defendant, who had a warrant for his arrest, was inside. The complainant had recently been advised that the defendant had a warrant for his arrest by the United States Marshals Service. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the complainant, who reported the defendant had just left in a black Saturn Aura.
That vehicle was located a few blocks away, and a deputy pulled up behind it and exited the vehicle to announce himself. When the deputy turned on the overhead lights, the defendant allegedly fled the scene in the vehicle.
Approximately two hours later, a deputy was called to the 400 block of West Main Street in East Helena regarding the defendant. A business owner recognized him as wanted by the Marshals Service.
A deputy arrived on the scene and contacted the defendant, who was attempting to leave the business. The defendant, who was advised to not move, fled on foot from the deputy. The deputy caught the defendant and placed him under arrest.
A silver Chevrolet S10 being driven by the defendant was determined to be stolen. The keys to the vehicle were in his possession. The vehicle was valued somewhere between $1,500 and $2,500.
The vehicle's owner authorized a search, which turned up three syringes containing suspected methamphetamine.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.