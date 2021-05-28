Helena man accused of robbery, theft, assault

A 26-year-old Helena man was arrested after allegedly assaulting two people at a casino, stealing a vehicle, fleeing from police and several other crimes.

Wesley James Rhodes is charged with felony robbery, felony theft, felony meth possession, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, misdemeanor fleeing from a peace officer, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor destruction or tampering with a communication device.

On May 13, law enforcement responded to a casino on South Lane Avenue after it was reported that a male was assaulting a female. Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies made contact with two separate victims and multiple witnesses at the scene.

The first victim told police that she had been assaulted by the defendant after she confronted him about a possible theft. Her car keys had allegedly been stolen and she told the defendant she was going to contact law enforcement.

The defendant then allegedly knocked victim one's phone out of her hand and punched her in the face before taking her phone and leaving. Victim one reportedly followed the defendant outside, where a struggle ensued. A second victim tried to intervene and was allegedly punched in the side of the head. The defendant then allegedly pulled victim two's hair, causing significant pain.